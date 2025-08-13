Watch Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong guess songs on ﻿'Track Star'

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025 Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong, vocalists of Linkin Park, perform ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong appear on the latest episode of the viral online show Track Star.

On Track Star, host Jack Coyne asks guests to identify different songs as quickly as possible while they stand on the streets of New York City.

The songs Shinoda and Armstrong were played include Nirvana's "Drain You," Led Zeppelin's "Communication Breakdown," Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and Deftones' "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)."

In between, the two share what artist they'd want to see live the most that they didn't get a chance to — Shinoda picks Jimi Hendrix, while Armstrong chooses The Clash. Shinoda also reveals that the working title for Linkin Park's Transformers song "What I've Done" was "Megatron."

Linkin Park is currently on a U.S. tour in support of their 2024 album, From Zero, their first with Armstrong.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!