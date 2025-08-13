Watch Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong guess songs on ﻿'Track Star'

Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong, vocalists of Linkin Park, perform ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong appear on the latest episode of the viral online show Track Star.

On Track Star, host Jack Coyne asks guests to identify different songs as quickly as possible while they stand on the streets of New York City.

The songs Shinoda and Armstrong were played include Nirvana's "Drain You," Led Zeppelin's "Communication Breakdown," Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and Deftones' "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)."

In between, the two share what artist they'd want to see live the most that they didn't get a chance to — Shinoda picks Jimi Hendrix, while Armstrong chooses The Clash. Shinoda also reveals that the working title for Linkin Park's Transformers song "What I've Done" was "Megatron."

Linkin Park is currently on a U.S. tour in support of their 2024 album, From Zero, their first with Armstrong.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.