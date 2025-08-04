Watch Linkin Park rock London with live 'The Emptiness Machine' video

Linkin Park has premiered a new live video for their single "The Emptiness Machine."

The performance was recorded during the "In the End" rockers' sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in London in June. You can now watch it on YouTube.

"The Emptiness Machine" was released as the lead single off Linkin Park's 2024 comeback album, From Zero, their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. The song opened LP's 2024 livestream performance, during which the band first introduced Armstrong.

Linkin Park is currently touring North America in support of From Zero. Their next stop is Tuesday in Montreal.

To celebrate the upcoming show, a Quebec pizzeria called Cugini's has created a signature Linkin Park panini.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

