Watch The Last Dinner Party cover Florence + the Machine's "Dog Days Are Over"

BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2024 LIVE Mark Holloway/Redferns (Mark Holloway/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The Last Dinner Party has shared a cover of the Florence + the Machine song "Dog Days Are Over."

The "Nothing Matters" outfit put their spin on the track as part of being named BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2024. The annual award is given to an artist poised to have a breakout year. The last guitar band to win the Sound of ... title was HAIM in 2013.

Alongside the Florence cover, The Last Dinner Party performed "Nothing Matters," which currently sits in the top 15 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. You can watch their set streaming now on YouTube.

The Last Dinner Party will release their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, on February 2.

