Watch Kings of Leon's Jared Followill freak out over a wasp

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon's Jared Followill could really "Use Somebody" to get a wasp out of his house.

In an Instagram post, the bassist has shared a video of him checking out a window when the stinging insect flew by. He then lets out a particularly loud shriek as his daughter runs over to see what's wrong.

"You can do all the manly things in the world," Followill writes in the caption. "But when a wasp touches your face and you scream like this in front of your family, it all goes out the window."

He adds, "I have a lot of work to do to regain their respect as the man of the house."

Kings of Leon will release a new album, Can We Please Have Fun, on May 10. They'll launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

