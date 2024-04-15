Watch Kings of Leon's Jared Followill freak out over a wasp

Kings of Leon's Jared Followill could really "Use Somebody" to get a wasp out of his house.
In an Instagram post, the bassist has shared a video of him checking out a window when the stinging insect flew by. He then lets out a particularly loud shriek as his daughter runs over to see what's wrong.
"You can do all the manly things in the world," Followill writes in the caption. "But when a wasp touches your face and you scream like this in front of your family, it all goes out the window."
He adds, "I have a lot of work to do to regain their respect as the man of the house."
Kings of Leon will release a new album, Can We Please Have Fun, on May 10. They'll launch a U.S. tour in August.
