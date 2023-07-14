Watch Imagine Dragons return home in new 'Live in Vegas' documentary

The new Imagine Dragons documentary Live in Vegas is out now on Hulu.

Live in Vegas was filmed during the "Radioactive" outfit's 2022 Mercury tour and focuses on their hometown show in Sin City.

"Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city's largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound," the doc's description reads.

You'll also see archival footage and interviews with the four band members: frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

