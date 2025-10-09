Watch Hayley Williams perform '﻿Ego ﻿Death'﻿ song 'True Believer' on ﻿'The Tonight Show'

Hayley Williams appeared on Wednesday's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show to perform "True Believer," a song off her new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

The rendition began with the Paramore frontwoman playing a keyboard before her accompanying band, featuring a string section, kicked in.

"Oh my goodness, every single time, the best!" host Jimmy Fallon exclaimed of the performance.

Williams first released "True Believer" in July alongside 16 other songs locked behind a code on her website. She then officially put out each track as individual singles before collecting them into an album as Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

A physical edition of Ego Death is due out on Nov. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.