Watch Hayley Williams perform '﻿Ego ﻿Death'﻿ song 'True Believer' on ﻿'The Tonight Show'

'Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party' album artwork. (Post Atlantic)
By Josh Johnson

Hayley Williams appeared on Wednesday's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show to perform "True Believer," a song off her new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

The rendition began with the Paramore frontwoman playing a keyboard before her accompanying band, featuring a string section, kicked in.

"Oh my goodness, every single time, the best!" host Jimmy Fallon exclaimed of the performance.

Williams first released "True Believer" in July alongside 16 other songs locked behind a code on her website. She then officially put out each track as individual singles before collecting them into an album as Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

A physical edition of Ego Death is due out on Nov. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!