Watch Green Day on new episode of AXS TV's '﻿Power Hour'

Green Day appears on the latest episode of AXS TV's rock-themed news and interview show Power Hour, airing Thursday, November 16, at 11 p.m. ET.

The "American Idiot" outfit will join hosts Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein to discuss the 30th anniversary of their breakout 1994 album, Dookie, as well as their early touring memories. The episode will also feature Glen Matlock of Sex Pistols and Lee Ving of Fear as guests.

Power Hour is currently in its second season and has featured guests including Metallica's Lars Ulrich, The Black Keys, Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Wolfgang Van Halen. Future episodes will feature Creed, Mick Mars, Heart's Nancy Wilson and Bad Omens.

Green Day, meanwhile, just announced a new album, Saviors, due out January 19. It includes the lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me."

