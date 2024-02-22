Watch full video of Eddie Vedder playing "Better Man" with Post Malone

Eddie Vedder and Post Malone have shared a full video of their collaborative live rendition of Pearl Jam's "Better Man."

As previously reported, the two teamed up onstage during a recent benefit concert supporting the EB Research Partnership, which Vedder co-founded with his wife, Jill. The performance featured Vedder and Post playing acoustic guitar and trading vocals.

Before launching into the song, Vedder said, "I'd like to dedicate to his brother." Post has previously said that "Better Man" reminded him of his brother.

You can watch the Eddie Malone performance of "Better Man" on YouTube. Stay tuned until the end, when Vedder slips in a bit of Post's song "Better Now."

EB Research Partnership raises money toward finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that causes painful skin blisters. The benefit concert, which took place February 17 in Shelbyville, Tennessee, raised over $1 million.

