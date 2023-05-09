Watch Florence Welch react to hearing "Dog Days Are Over" in '﻿Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

As with the previous two movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a lot of big music moments, including the use of Florence + the Machine's "Dog Days Are Over" in one particular scene. If you happened to shed a tear during that part, then you and Florence Welch have something in common.

In a TikTok, Welch shared a video of herself watching Guardians 3 when her song starts playing. And while the dog days may be over, the outpouring of emotion has just begun.

"So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to 'Dog Days' I really lost it," Welch captions the video.

"Thank you so much for all the love for this moment," she adds. "The superhero obsessed little girl in me can't believe it happened."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now. Its soundtrack also includes an acoustic version of Radiohead's "Creep," Beastie Boys' "No Sleep till Brooklyn," The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??" and Faith No More's "We Care a Lot."

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.