Watch Florence Welch react to hearing "Dog Days Are Over" in '﻿Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Marvel Studios

By Josh Johnson

As with the previous two movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a lot of big music moments, including the use of Florence + the Machine's "Dog Days Are Over" in one particular scene. If you happened to shed a tear during that part, then you and Florence Welch have something in common.

In a TikTok, Welch shared a video of herself watching Guardians 3 when her song starts playing. And while the dog days may be over, the outpouring of emotion has just begun.

"So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to 'Dog Days' I really lost it," Welch captions the video.

"Thank you so much for all the love for this moment," she adds. "The superhero obsessed little girl in me can't believe it happened."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now. Its soundtrack also includes an acoustic version of Radiohead's "Creep," Beastie Boys' "No Sleep till Brooklyn," The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??" and Faith No More's "We Care a Lot."

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!