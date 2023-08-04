Watch Fall Out Boy cover "Sweet Caroline" at Boston's Fenway Park

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy's tour stopped at Boston's Fenway Park on Wednesday, August 2, and featured a nod to the historic baseball stadium and its hometown Red Sox.

During the set, the "Dance, Dance" outfit performed a cover of the Neil Diamond song "Sweet Caroline." The 1969 single has long been a staple of Red Sox games — as a tradition, the crowd sings it in the eighth inning.

"When you play at @fenwaypark, ya gotta play 'Sweet Caroline,'" Fall Out Boy writes in an Instagram post alongside video of the cover.

Fall Out Boy is currently on tour in support of the band's new album, So Much (for) Stardust, which was released in March.

