Watch Dave Grohl & Norah Jones' podcast performance of "Razor"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Norah Jones has released video of her and Dave Grohl's joint rendition of the Foo Fighters song "Razor."

The performance, which is streaming now on YouTube, was recorded for an episode of Jones' podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along. Grohl played an acoustic guitar while Jones provided piano and backing vocals.

"I haven't done that in 20 years," Grohl said after finishing "Razor," a deep cut off the 2005 Foos album, In Your Honor.

Also during the podcast, Grohl and Jones played the Foos songs "Everlong," "Statues" and "Virginia Moon" as well as Jones' track "Flame Twin."

In other Grohl news, his book, The Storyteller, which was first published 2021, is now available in paperback with additional content.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!