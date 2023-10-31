Watch Dave Grohl & Norah Jones' podcast performance of "Razor"

Norah Jones has released video of her and Dave Grohl's joint rendition of the Foo Fighters song "Razor."

The performance, which is streaming now on YouTube, was recorded for an episode of Jones' podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along. Grohl played an acoustic guitar while Jones provided piano and backing vocals.

"I haven't done that in 20 years," Grohl said after finishing "Razor," a deep cut off the 2005 Foos album, In Your Honor.

Also during the podcast, Grohl and Jones played the Foos songs "Everlong," "Statues" and "Virginia Moon" as well as Jones' track "Flame Twin."

In other Grohl news, his book, The Storyteller, which was first published 2021, is now available in paperback with additional content.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.