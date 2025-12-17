Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin give surprise performance at wedding

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' at Wembley Stadium on August 22, 2025 in London, England. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave a surprise performance at a couple's recent wedding in England.

In footage posted by the BBC, you can see Martin, wearing a white beanie, sitting at a piano and playing the song "ALL MY LOVE," a cut off Coldplay's 2024 album, Moon Music.

According to the BBC, the groom's mother sent a message to Martin asking if he could record a video for the couple. He instead decided to fly in by helicopter and perform in person.

"I'm very happy for the couple," says venue owner Alexander Brown. "It made their special day extra special, I couldn't quite believe it."

Perhaps Martin felt compelled to celebrate the beginning of a relationship after the biggest Coldplay headline of 2025 involved possibly ending one. During a July show in Boston, Coldplay inadvertently caught a couple seemingly engaging in an affair when they appeared on the big screen during a kiss-cam segment.

Though the pair ducked out of frame when they realized they were on camera, the internet quickly identified them as Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron, two executives at a company called Astronomer. Both resigned after the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.