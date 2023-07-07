Watch clip of ODESZA's ﻿'The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience'﻿ concert film

ODESZA has shared a clip from the group's The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience concert film.

The video, which premiered on Billboard, gives a behind-the-scenes look at technical aspects of the "Better Now" duo's elaborate live show.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without our fans," ODESZA tells Billboard. "That's why we are extremely excited to share this film ... to give those who have been with us a look behind the curtain for the first time and to let them know how grateful we are for their support over the years."

The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience documents ODESZA's tour supporting their 2022 album, The Last Goodbye. It'll be shown in theaters on Friday, July 7, followed by additional screenings in select locations on Wednesday, July 12.

