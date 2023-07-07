Watch clip of ODESZA's ﻿'The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience'﻿ concert film

Trafalgar Releasing

By Josh Johnson

ODESZA has shared a clip from the group's The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience concert film.

The video, which premiered on Billboard, gives a behind-the-scenes look at technical aspects of the "Better Now" duo's elaborate live show.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without our fans," ODESZA tells Billboard. "That's why we are extremely excited to share this film ... to give those who have been with us a look behind the curtain for the first time and to let them know how grateful we are for their support over the years."

The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience documents ODESZA's tour supporting their 2022 album, The Last Goodbye. It'll be shown in theaters on Friday, July 7, followed by additional screenings in select locations on Wednesday, July 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!