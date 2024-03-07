Watch clip from The Black Keys' upcoming documentary

The Black Keys In Concert - Brooklyn, NY Steven Ferdman/Getty Images (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

A clip from the upcoming Black Keys documentary, This is a Film About The Black Keys, has premiered exclusively on Deadline.

The snippet features footage of drummer Patrick Carney driving around his and frontman Dan Auerbach's hometown of Akron, Ohio, and pointing out important places in their history. You also hear how The Black Keys chose their band name.

This is a Film About The Black Keys will debut on March 11 at South by Southwest 2024. Auerbach and Carney will also be keynote speakers during the festival and will be performing.

Meanwhile, a new Black Keys record, Ohio Players, drops April 5. It includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

