Watch Cage the Elephant debut new ﻿'Neon Pill'﻿ song "Rainbow" on '﻿Kimmel'

RCA Records; Neil Krug

By Josh Johnson

Cage the Elephant appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, May 8, and debuted "Rainbow," a song off their upcoming album, Neon Pill.

The track features a psychedelic guitar lead as frontman Matt Shultz sings about someone who "lift[s] me up when I get down," making him feel like a rainbow.

You can watch the performance streaming on YouTube.

Neon Pill, the follow-up to 2019's Social Cues, arrives May 17. It includes the previously released songs "Out Loud," "Metaverse," "Good Time" and the title track, which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Cage the Elephant will launch a U.S. tour in support of Neon Pill in June.

