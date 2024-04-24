Watch The Black Keys react to not-so-kind 'Ohio Players' reviews

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys' new album, Ohio Players, is out now, and the duo goes through some of its reviews in a new video posted to Facebook.

The clip finds Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney nodding along and smiling as a voice-over reads a rave, such as Rolling Stone's declaration that "Black Keys strike mellow gold," but reacting with panged expressions when they hear a not-so-positive assessment, like Exclaim!'s critique that Ohio Players is "the worst kind of overstimulation."

In addition to professional reviewers, the Keys dig into the YouTube comments, one of which says that the song "Paper Crown," featuring rapper Juicy J, is the "worst collab ever," while another maintains that the track "slaps."

Ohio Players, the 12th Black Keys album and the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, dropped April 5. It includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

The Black Keys will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

