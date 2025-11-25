Watch Billy Corgan guess songs on ﻿'Track Star'

The Smashing Pumpkins Perform At Gunnersbury Park Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during a concert at Gunnersbury Park on August 10, 2025 in London, England. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns) (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan appears on the latest episode of the viral online show Track Star.

On Track Star, host Jack Coyne asks guests to identify different songs as quickly as possible.

The songs that Corgan is played include "Shout It Out Loud" by KISS, "Limelight" by Rush and "Disorder" by Joy Division. Toward the end of the episode, Corgan learns that there are two separate bands called Goose and Geese.

"They should have a fight," Corgan suggests. "It should be Goose versus Geese, and winner take all."

Corgan is currently playing a run of shows at the Lyric Opera of Chicago celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

