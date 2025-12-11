Watch AFI's new video for 'VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK'

'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…' album artwork. (Run For Cover Records)
By Josh Johnson

AFI has premiered the video for "VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK," a track off the band's new album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

The clip features live footage from AFI's concert at San Diego's SOMA venue in November, and features visual effects befitting of the "Miss Murder" outfit's current '80s goth aesthetic.

You can watch the "VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK" video on YouTube.

Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... was released in October. It's the follow-up to 2021's Bodies.

AFI will launch a second U.S. leg in support of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... in April. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

