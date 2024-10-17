Warped Tour announces 2025 dates in three cities

By Josh Johnson

Warped Tour is coming back.

The traveling punk and alternative festival will return in 2025 for the first time since going on hiatus in 2019. It will be held in three cities: June 14-15 in Washington, D.C., July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida.

Presales begin Oct. 24 at noon ET. For more info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

Warped Tour began in 1995 and helped launch the careers of bands including blink-182, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance. It held its last cross-country tour in 2018, followed by a trio of 25th anniversary events in 2019.

The lineup for the 2025 shows has yet to be revealed.

