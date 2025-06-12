Warped Tour Program returns, featuring interviews with mgk, Avril Lavigne, All Time Low & more

As Warped Tour returns, so does the Warped Tour Program.

The annual festival guide, which would be handed out to attendees of Warped Tours past, will be back for its 2025 comeback events, taking place June 14-15 in Washington, D.C., July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida.

"Back in the day, the Vans Warped Tour program was more than just a guide—it was a snapshot of a moment in music history," says festival founder Kevin Lyman. "People used it to map their day, jot down set times, collect autographs, or just feel plugged into something bigger than themselves."

He adds, "Bringing it back now isn't just about honoring that past—it's about making the experience whole again for a new generation that deserves something just as tangible."

The 2025 Warped Tour Program will feature interviews with performers including mgk, Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, Ice Nine Kills and Simple Plan, plus a foreword from Lyman. You'll also find artistic representations of past Warped moments featuring blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Paramore's Hayley Williams and My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way.

