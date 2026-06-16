Warped Tour announces return to DC in 2027

Celebrating Kevin Lyman & the Vans Warped Tour Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman speaks onstage at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Josh Johnson

The Vans Warped Tour will return to Washington, D.C., in 2027.

The long-running festival, which went on hiatus in 2019 before being revived in 2025, will once again be held at DC's Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 19 and 20.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon ET. For all ticket info, visit VansWarpedTourDC.com.

The 2026 Warped DC festival took place over the weekend and featured performances by Jimmy Eat World, Rise Against, The Used and Coheed and Cambria, among many others.

Other upcoming Warped stops for 2026 include Long Beach, California, July 25-26; Montreal Aug. 21-22; Mexico City Sept. 12-13; and Orlando, Florida, Nov. 14-15.

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