War Child announces Secret 7" series featuring The Last Dinner Party & Glass Animals vinyl

The Last Dinner Party performs at The Salt Shed on April 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

War Child has announced the return of its Secret 7" series, which offers exclusive vinyl singles to raise money for the charity.

The 2026 Secret 7" lineup includes Glass Animals' "Take a Slice," The Last Dinner Party's "Let's Do It Again!" and Bastille's "Hope for the Future," among others.

Only 100 copies of each single will be available, and every piece will be housed in its own unique record sleeve with completely different artwork. You can actually submit your own artwork to be featured on a sleeve now through June 1.

Once all the sleeves are ready, the records will go on display starting Aug. 18 at an exhibit in London and will go up for auction online.

"The artists' identities and the track inside remain a mystery until the record is in the hands of the buyer," War Child explains. "It's anonymous by design and fans bid for the record sleeve they love, not the name behind it, with the track and visual artist behind the sleeves revealed once the auction ends."

For more info, visit WarChild.org.uk.

War Child supports children affected by conflict around the world. The organization also just put out the HELP(2) charity compilation in March, which includes contributions from The Last Dinner Party, Arctic Monkeys, Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Depeche Mode, beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg and Foals.

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