Wanna be on a Coldplay album?

Coldplay Performs At Rose Bowl Stadium Monica Schipper/Getty Images (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Here's your chance to contribute to a Coldplay album.

In a new post to their website, Chris Martin and company share that they've "nearly finished" their next album, Moon Music, and they want you to be part of a song called "One World."

"All you have to do is record yourself singing 'Ahhhhh' for a few seconds," Coldplay shares.

For your "Ahhhhh," Coldplay asks you to copy a note sung by Martin in a helpful video, or, for those of you more musically inclined, you can sing a G or C in any octave.

You can record and submit your "Ahhhhh" now via OneWorld.Coldplay.com.

Moon Music will be the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!