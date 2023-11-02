Wanna be on a Coldplay album?

Here's your chance to contribute to a Coldplay album.

In a new post to their website, Chris Martin and company share that they've "nearly finished" their next album, Moon Music, and they want you to be part of a song called "One World."

"All you have to do is record yourself singing 'Ahhhhh' for a few seconds," Coldplay shares.

For your "Ahhhhh," Coldplay asks you to copy a note sung by Martin in a helpful video, or, for those of you more musically inclined, you can sing a G or C in any octave.

You can record and submit your "Ahhhhh" now via OneWorld.Coldplay.com.

Moon Music will be the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.