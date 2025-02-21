Wallows share new song, 'Coffin Change,' off upcoming '﻿More'﻿ EP

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Wallows have shared a new song called "Coffin Change."

The track will appear on the band's upcoming EP, More, due out March 28. The set also includes the previously released cut "Your New Favorite Song."

You can listen to "Coffin Change" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

More follows Wallows' 2024 album, Model.

Wallows are currently wrapping up a U.S. tour, and will be back on the road through the spring and summer, including dates opening for My Chemical Romance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!