Wallows share new song, 'Coffin Change,' off upcoming '﻿More'﻿ EP

Wallows have shared a new song called "Coffin Change."

The track will appear on the band's upcoming EP, More, due out March 28. The set also includes the previously released cut "Your New Favorite Song."

You can listen to "Coffin Change" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

More follows Wallows' 2024 album, Model.

Wallows are currently wrapping up a U.S. tour, and will be back on the road through the spring and summer, including dates opening for My Chemical Romance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.