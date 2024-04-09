Wallows premiere video for '﻿Model' ﻿song "Calling After Me"

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Wallows have premiered the video for "Calling After Me," a track off the band's upcoming album, Model.

The clip finds the "Are You Bored Yet?" trio sweatily performing in a white room before the camera cuts to a stack of air conditioners. When frontman Dylan Minnette goes to turn them on, he and his bandmates are instantly blown away like in those old Maxell tapes commercial.

You can watch the "Calling After Me" video streaming now on YouTube.

Model, the third Wallows album, arrives May 24. It also includes the single "Your Apartment."

Wallows will launch a U.S. tour in August.

