Wallows to perform on Amazon Music's ﻿'City Sessions'

2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic (Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Wallows is performing on Amazon Music's City Sessions livestreaming concert series.

The show will capture a set from New York City's Bowery Ballroom, and will air via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video on May 23 at 9 p.m. ET. It'll also be available later to watch on-demand via Prime Video.

Previous City Sessions performers include Kings of LeonNoah KahanHozier and The Black Crowes.

Wallows will release a new album, Model, on May 24. They'll launch a U.S. tour in August.

