WALK THE MOON announces "farewell-for-now album," ﻿'The Liftaway'

When WALK THE MOON announced in July that they were going on hiatus, they revealed they'd still be putting out some new music later in the year. Well, the "Shut Up and Dance" outfit will make good on that promise in just a week's time.

Next Friday, November 17, WTM will release The Liftaway, described as a "farewell-for-now album and our thank you to everyone who has been a part of the world of WALK THE MOON."

"Before we go, we wanna leave you with a little something," the group says.

The Liftaway is available now to presave.

In announcing their hiatus, WALK THE MOON said, "The time has come for us to take a long break from touring and making records together."

"We are lovingly making space for new creations, for family, to serve our well-being and the well-being of WALK THE MOON," they added.

