Waka-waka of the State: Blink-182 announces collaboration with PAC-MAN

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Portraits And Candids Backstage Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 pose backstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

PAC-MAN knows a thing or two about "All the Small Things," having spent his life collecting tiny dots in a maze. Perhaps that's why the influential arcade game is teaming up with blink-182.

Blink-182 x PAC-MAN will make its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con, taking place July 23-26. The collaboration will include exclusive merch, such as a limited-edition vinyl record and a blink-themed version of the PAC-MAN shirt Mark Hoppus wore during the band's comeback show at Coachella 2023.

Comic-Con will also feature a dedicated blink-182 x PAC-MAN booth that includes a "stylized animated depiction of the band along with co-branded arcade cabinets and a claw machine with PAC-MAN plush and other blink-182 items as prizes."

In addition to uniting with PAC-MAN, blink-182 has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2001 album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. A deluxe reissue was released in June.

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