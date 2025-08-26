Vivica A. Fox to star in 'True to the Game' TV adaptation

Vivica A. Fox attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Six Triple Eight" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)
By Andrea Dresdale
Vivica A. Fox is returning to a role she played in three movies — this time for the small screen.

Variety reports that Fox, who played Shoog in three True to the Game films, which were based on the Terri Woods book trilogy, will reprise the role in a new TV adaptation of the romantic crime drama. The series will start production in LA this fall.

The first True to the Game movie came out in 2017 and told the story of Quadir, a drug lord played by Columbus Short, who falls in love with a woman named Gena, played by Erica Peeples. The sequel, True to the Game 2: Gena's Story, came out in 2020, followed by 2021's True to the Game 3.

Along with Fox, the series will star Sierra Capri, Bentley Green, Angell Conwell and Carl Anthony Payne II. The series does not have a distributor yet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!