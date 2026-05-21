Vivica A. Fox says prosthetics were hardest, funniest part of filming 'Is God Is'

The poster for the film 'Is God Is.' (Amazon MGM Studios/Orion Pictures)

Vivica A. Fox stars in the film Is God Is, a story about twin sisters, played Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, who have severe burn scars after surviving their father's attempt to murder them, along with their mother. Her character, Ruby, sets them on a revenge mission to kill their dad, shaping the film's central storyline — a role Vivica said she appreciated.

"Ruby was the catalyst of basically setting off the revenge mission for the girls. So I loved it," she said, noting she also enjoyed "working with the girls, Kara and Mallori."

"They were so, so phenomenally prepared, so phenomenally talented that it just really made the experience easy," she continued.

The challenge came when it was time to dress for the part of a fire survivor.

"The hardest part was the prosthetics," Vivica said, noting it took four hours to complete the look. "The funniest part, just to add a little bit of humor to it, was when people would come to set wanting to meet Vivica Fox, and I turned around and I was like, 'Hey,' and it was like, 'Oh my God.'"

She credited director Aleshea Harris for putting together a team that helped make it all possible.

"She hired the best people to work with us to make it believable," Vivica said, "and I appreciate that I've been blessed to have the opportunity to play Ruby a way that my audience has never seen me."

Through her character, Vivica hopes women can learn "to be strong, to know that you can be a survivor and a thriver, and to be honest."

Is God Is is now in theaters.

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