Violet Grohl performs debut solo set at Record Store Day concert

Violet Grohl attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Violet Grohl played her first official solo concert on Saturday in celebration of Record Store Day.

The daughter of Dave Grohl took the stage at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California, to perform songs off her upcoming debut solo album, Be Sweet to Me.

"We just know that this event will become one of those brags like, 'I was there when Violet Grohl played her first live show…,'" reads a post on the Fingerprints Music Instagram.

It seemed that Violet's dad attended the show — the Foo Fighters Instagram posted a photo of Dave outside Fingerprints alongside famed DJ and "Weird Al" Yankovic mentor Dr. Demento.

Be Sweet to Me is due out May 29. Violet's upcoming tour plans also include sets at the U.K.'s Reading & Leeds and Atlanta's Shaky Knees festivals.

Dave, meanwhile, is set to release a new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, on Friday. The Foos will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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