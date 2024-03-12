Violent Femmes to perform first two albums in their entirety on spring tour

Violent Femmes will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their second album, 1984's Hallowed Ground, by kicking off a spring tour during which they'll be performing the album in its entirety -- as well as their self-titled 1983 debut album.

The tour is set to launch May 1 in San Francisco and is scheduled to wrap up May 18 in Detroit, Michigan. The show will start with the Hallowed Ground performance, followed by a brief intermission, then a performance of the debut album, Violent Femmes. A few additional fan favorites will round out the set.

Why start with Hallowed Ground? Frontman Gordon Gano wrote the songs for that record long before the release of their debut album, but the band decided to go with more upbeat songs for that first album and save the more experimental songs for their second.

Either way, the set list guarantees that fans will hear classics like "Blister in the Sun," "Kiss Off," "Add It Up" and "Gone Daddy Gone," plus the more divisive, roots-inspired material on Hallowed Ground, which the band considered their favorite album.

Tickets go on sale March 15 at 12 p.m. local time at vfemmes.com/tour.

