Violent Femmes add fall leg to 40th anniversary tour

Violent Femmes have added a fall leg to their tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The newly announced trek, which follows last month's spring run, starts October 3 with a hometown show in Milwaukee and concludes October 22 in Richmond, Virginia.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit VFemmes.com.

The album Violent Femmes was released in 1983 and spawned the group's signature song, "Blister in the Sun." It also includes the songs "Add It Up," "Gone Daddy Gone" and "Please Do Not Go," which Violent Femmes memorably, if a bit inexplicably, played on an episode of the '90s Sabrina the Teenage Witch series.

The most recent Violent Femmes record is 2019's Hotel Last Resort.

