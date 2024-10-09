Vinyl-only Porno for Pyros best-of compilation announced

By Josh Johnson

Porno for Pyros' greatest hits will be collected on a new vinyl-only best-of compilation.

The LP, titled Pyrotechnics: Porno For Pyros' Latest & Greatest, is due out Oct. 25. It includes songs from the Perry Farrell-led band's two albums, 1993's self-titled debut and 1996's Good God's Urge, as well as their 2023 comeback single "Agua," which marked the first original Pyros music in 26 years, and the follow-up songs "Pete's Dad" and "Fingernail."

You'll also find a new remix of the song "Pets" and a cover of Lou Reed's "Satellite of Love."

Porno for Pyros wrapped a farewell tour in March. Farrell's other band, Jane's Addiction, then launched their first tour with their classic lineup in 14 years. That tour later came to a screeching halt when Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro onstage. That led to original Pyros bassist Martyn LeNoble reportedly calling Farrell "the worst frontman I've ever worked with" in a since-deleted social media post.

Here's the Pyrotechnics track list:
"Pets"
"Fingernail"
"100 Ways"
"Pete's Dad" 
"Cursed Female"
"Tahitian Moon"
"Little Me"
"Satellite of Love"
"Agua"
"Pets (Daniel Avery Remix)"

