The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft has premiered a new solo single called "Lover."

The track marks the first original release from the "Bitter Sweet Symphony" singer to follow his 2018 solo album, Natural Rebel.

You can listen to "Lover" via digital outlets and watch its video on YouTube.

In addition to releasing new music, Ashcroft is preparing to open for the U.K. and Ireland leg of Oasis' reunion tour, kicking off in July.

