The Verve's Richard Ashcroft to support Oasis' UK & Ireland dates

The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will be supporting the U.K. and Ireland dates of Oasis' 2025 reunion tour.

"Buzzing to announce my special guest slot on this momentous tour," the "Bitter Sweet Symphony" singer writes in an Instagram post. "Gonna be some big tunes being played."

Ashcroft adds, "Thanks to the brothers for getting me on board time to make more history."

The tour will launch in July and will mark the formerly estranged Gallagher brothers' first shows together since Oasis broke up in 2009.

The U.S. leg, which features support from Cage the Elephant, begins in August.

