Veruca Salt's Louise Post premieres video for "Guilty" solo single

Veruca Salt's Louise Post has premiered the video for her new solo single, "Guilty."

"The first verse and chorus landed as an accusation, but then I realized it was far more interesting, and much more true to life, to have everyone in the song be guilty of something," Post says of "Guilty." "To have the narrator own up to her own guilt, and then acknowledge the universality of it all. I mean, what would we be without our secrets? The song is ultimately about not taking ourselves so seriously."

You can watch the video, which features everything from therapy sessions to card-playing bugs, streaming now on YouTube.

"Guilty" will appear on Post's upcoming debut solo album, Sleepwalker, due out June 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.