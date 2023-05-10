Veruca Salt's Louise Post premieres video for "Guilty" solo single

El Camino Media

By Josh Johnson

Veruca Salt's Louise Post has premiered the video for her new solo single, "Guilty."

"The first verse and chorus landed as an accusation, but then I realized it was far more interesting, and much more true to life, to have everyone in the song be guilty of something," Post says of "Guilty." "To have the narrator own up to her own guilt, and then acknowledge the universality of it all. I mean, what would we be without our secrets? The song is ultimately about not taking ourselves so seriously."

You can watch the video, which features everything from therapy sessions to card-playing bugs, streaming now on YouTube.

"Guilty" will appear on Post's upcoming debut solo album, Sleepwalker, due out June 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!