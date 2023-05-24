Veruca Salt's Louise Post shares new solo song, "What About"

El Camino Media

By Josh Johnson

Veruca Salt's Louise Post has released a new solo song called "What About."

The track will appear on the "Seether" rocker's upcoming debut solo album, Sleepwalker.

"'What About' addresses loss," Post explains. "And navigating the world without someone you thought you would spend an eternity with. Trying to find your footing after the disappearance of someone you love. All of the questions that remain. All of the wonder, grief, speculation, and anger. Mostly, the regret of things left unsaid and things left undone."

You can listen to "What About" now via digital outlets.

Sleepwalker will be released June 2. It also includes the previously released single "Guilty."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

