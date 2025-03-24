Vance Joy jams 'Riptide' with Dua Lipa at Australia show: 'What a legend'

Vance Joy must've felt like he was "Levitating" while performing with Dua Lipa during her show in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, Sunday night.

The "Riptide" singer joined the pop star onstage for a rendition of his signature hit. Vance posted footage of the live collaboration on his Instagram, adding that performing with Lipa was an "absolute pleasure."

"What a legend," Vance says of Lipa. "Left us awe struck and feeling the energy she was putting out. Super grateful and high from this one. Thank you Dua."

Vance just announced a North American headlining tour launching in August. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

