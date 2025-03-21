Vance Joy announces summer North American tour

Vance Joy has announced a summer North American tour.

The headlining outing begins in August with four dates in Canada before coming to the U.S. Sept. 3 in Portland, Maine. It'll wrap up Sept. 26 in Lewiston, New York.

Presales begin March 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit VanceJoy.com.

In between the headlining dates, Vance will play a show opening for The Lumineers in Washington, D.C., and festivals including Bourbon & Beyond and Ocean's Calling.

The most recent Vance Joy album is 2022's In Our Own Sweet Time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.