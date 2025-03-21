Vance Joy announces summer North American tour

VANCE JOY Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Vance Joy has announced a summer North American tour.

The headlining outing begins in August with four dates in Canada before coming to the U.S. Sept. 3 in Portland, Maine. It'll wrap up Sept. 26 in Lewiston, New York.

Presales begin March 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit VanceJoy.com.

In between the headlining dates, Vance will play a show opening for The Lumineers in Washington, D.C., and festivals including Bourbon & Beyond and Ocean's Calling.

The most recent Vance Joy album is 2022's In Our Own Sweet Time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!