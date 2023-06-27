Vampire Weekend's next album is "close to done": "10 songs, no skips"

Vampire Weekend's next album is apparently "close to done."

That news comes in a letter the band put out alongside their vinyl-only Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 live album. According to Vulture, the missive was written by drummer Chris Tomson, who shares that he feels the upcoming record "just might be our best yet."

"10 songs, no skips," he writes.

Tomson also hints at the sonic direction of the album and the sounds frontman Ezra Koenig is exploring.

"Ezra took a raga singing lesson with [minimalist composer] Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs," Tomson says.

Vampire Weekend's most recent album is 2019's Father of the Bride.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.