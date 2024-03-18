Vampire Weekend's eclipse show streaming live

Vampire Weekend's total solar eclipse show will stream live online.

As previously reported, the "Oxford Comma" outfit is performing in Austin, Texas, on April 8 during the upcoming astronomical event. Austin is set to be in the path of totality and will be immersed in darkness at about 1:36 p.m. CT.

Even if you're not there in person, you can watch the concert and the eclipse via the streaming platform Veeps. For more info, visit Veeps.com/vampireweekend.

In addition to celebrating the eclipse, the Austin show will celebrate the release of Vampire Weekend's new album, Only God Was Above Us, due out April 5. Vampire Weekend will launch a full U.S. tour in June.

