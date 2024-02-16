Vampire Weekend drops two new songs, "Gen-X Cops" & "Capricorn," announces tour

Vampire Weekend has dropped two new songs, "Gen-X Cops" and "Capricorn."

Both tracks will appear on the "Harmony Hall" outfit's upcoming album, Only God Was Above Us. You can listen to "Gen-X Cops" and "Capricorn" now via digital outlets, and watch their accompanying videos streaming on YouTube.

Only God Was Above Us is due out April 5. It's the fifth Vampire Weekend album and the follow-up to 2019's Father of the Bride.

Vampire Weekend will celebrated the release of Only God Was Above Us with a concert in Austin, Texas, on April 8, which will coincide with the upcoming total solar eclipse. Following that, they'll launch a full North American tour, which kicks off June 6 in Houston to and will crisscross the U.S. before concluding with a non-eclipse concert in Austin on October 17.

Several of the shows will be matinee concerts, including a daytime performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden on October 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the next week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit VampireWeekend.com.

