Vampire Weekend joins Coachella lineup

Vampire Weekend Total Solar Eclipse Show Hubert Vestil/Getty Images (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Vampire Weekend has joined the Coachella lineup.

The "Harmony Hall" outfit will play an early evening set on the Outdoor Theatre stage on Saturday, April 13, from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. local time. It hasn't been announced whether they'll be returning for the second weekend.

The Vampire Weekend news comes along with the release of the Coachella schedule, which also reveals that the reunited No Doubt will perform on Saturday on the main Coachella Stage. Their set is scheduled for 9:25 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. local time, ahead of headliner Tyler, the Creator.

Coachella 2024 takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21. The bill also includes Lana Del Rey, Blur, Deftones, Bleachers, The Last Dinner Party and Sublime.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

