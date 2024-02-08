Vampire Weekend announces new album, 'Only God Was Above Us'

Vampire Weekend has announced a new album, Only God Was Above Us.

The fifth studio effort from the "Harmony Hall" outfit, which they previously teased with the initials "OGWAU," will be released on April 5. It's the follow-up to 2019's Father of the Bride.

You can check out a trailer for Only God Was Above Us streaming now on YouTube.

Vampire Weekend will celebrate the release of Only God Was Above Us with a concert April 8 in Austin, Texas, which will coincide with the upcoming total solar eclipse. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit VampireWeekend.com.

Here's the Only God Was Above Us track list:

"Ice Cream Piano"

"Classical"

"Capricorn"

"Connect"

"Prep-School Gangsters"

"The Surfer"

"Gen-X Cops"

"Mary Boone"

"Pravda"

"Hope"

