Vampire Weekend announces new album, 'Only God Was Above Us'

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

Vampire Weekend has announced a new album, Only God Was Above Us.

The fifth studio effort from the "Harmony Hall" outfit, which they previously teased with the initials "OGWAU," will be released on April 5. It's the follow-up to 2019's Father of the Bride.

You can check out a trailer for Only God Was Above Us streaming now on YouTube.

Vampire Weekend will celebrate the release of Only God Was Above Us with a concert April 8 in Austin, Texas, which will coincide with the upcoming total solar eclipse. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit VampireWeekend.com.

Here's the Only God Was Above Us track list:

"Ice Cream Piano"
"Classical"
"Capricorn"
"Connect"
"Prep-School Gangsters"
"The Surfer"
"Gen-X Cops"
"Mary Boone"
"Pravda"
"Hope"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!