Vampire Weekend shares "OGWAU" teaser

Incheon Pentaport Music Festival 2022 Justin Shin/Getty Images (Justin Shin/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Is this our first taste of Vampire Weekend's next album?

In an Instagram post, the "Oxford Comma" group has shared a video seemingly previewing new music, alongside the caption, "OGWAUteaser1.mp4." That's led to speculation that "OGWAU" refers to the initials of VW's upcoming fifth studio effort.

You may recall that Vampire Weekend teased their last album with the initials "FOTB." That turned out to be 2019's Father of the Bride.

Meanwhile, Vampire Weekend is set to return to the live stage in 2024, playing festivals including New Orleans Jazz Fest, Hinterland and Kilby Block Party.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

