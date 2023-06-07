Vampire Weekend releasing vinyl-only 'Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01' live album

Vampire Weekend has announced a vinyl-only live album called Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01.

The set includes selections from Ezra Koenig and company's 2019 concert in Indianapolis while touring behind their latest album, 2019's Father of the Bride.

Songs that were performed include "Unbelievers," "This Life" and a 10-minute cover of Bob Dylan's "Jokerman."

The release will be limited to just 2,500 copies. You can preorder yours now via FrogontheBassDrum.com.

