Vampire Weekend releases new song & video from upcoming album, 'Only God Was Above'

Michael Schmelling

By Andrea Dresdale

Vampire Weekend is going "Classical."

That's the name of the new song and video from the band's upcoming album, Only God Was Above Us, which is due out April 5. The deliberately low-fi video features the band performing with Ariel Rechtshaid, who co-produced the song with Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, as well as touring member Ray Suen and Josh Goldsmith, who's the band's drum tech.

Vampire Weekend is gearing up to hit the road starting April 8 in Austin, Texas. Vampire Weekend members Chris BaioChris Tomson and Koenig are also hosting a new podcast called Vampire Campfire.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

