The Used's Bert McCracken launches robbietheused solo project

The Used frontman Bert McCracken has launched a new solo project dubbed robbietheused.

"I wanted a nice 40th birthday present for myself," McCracken says. "So I decided to make a pop record."

"I've always tried to push for the poppy stuff for The Used records," he continues. "And the band likes to keep it heavy. So this is my way of getting all those pop songs that maybe wouldn't make a Used record out into the world."

You can listen to the debut robbietheused single, "Just a Little Bit," now via digital outlets.

The Used, meanwhile, is prepping a new B-sides compilation, MEDZ, due out June 21. It follows their 2023 album, Toxic Positivity.

You can catch The Used live on their upcoming U.S. tour, launching June 20.

