The Used shares new ﻿'Toxic Positivity'﻿ track, "Giving Up"

The Used has shared a new song called "Giving Up," a track off the band's upcoming album, Toxic Positivity.

In describing "Giving Up," frontman Bert McCracken recites the William Shakespeare quote, "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves."

You can listen to "Giving Up" now via digital outlets.

Toxic Positivity arrives Friday, May 19. It also includes the previously released single "Numb."

The Used will hit the road in support of Toxic Positivity on the Creative Control tour alongside Pierce the Veil, launching May 23 in Austin, Texas. They're also playing an album release show on May 20 in Los Angeles.

